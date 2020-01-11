Victory Lap debuted at the No. 4 spot on the Billboard 200 chart when it was released in February 2018 and helped earn Nipsey Hussle a Grammy Awards nomination for Best Rap Album. After the rapper's tragic, untimely passing, his music streams greatly increased, and now 10 months after his murder, Nipsey's debut studio album has been declared certified platinum by RIAA.

Following Nipsey's death, the community leader and philanthropist was celebrated for his charitable efforts. His name was mentioned in songs, visual artists drew his face in mural worldwide, people took to the streets to honor his life, and celebrities talked about Nip in interviews as if he was a dear friend. You couldn't go on the internet without reading about the late Nipsey Hussle, but now that this latest accomplishment has been announced, the rapper's friend wants to know where all the fanfare has gone.

J. Stone, Nipsey's good friend, collaborator, and All Money In records artist took to Instagram to call out people who were just using Nipsey's name to "capitalize" off of his death. "Where the Nipsey love at now? My bro just went platinum," he wrote. "All you b*tch ass n*ggas was just doing it for the clout & tryna capitalize. N*gga this sh*t forever his real bros gonna hold him down for life y'all b*tch ass n*ggas was temporary. I'm tired of y'all fake ass love for my bro and our team. We don't need it and don't want it. Cuz set his whole team straight for life. We good! God got us!"

Snopp Dogg commented, "It’s a thin line between real and fake thank god we on the real side and. Cuz knew that while he was here that’s key nefew 💙💪🏾. Oz up. NHNIPRIP."