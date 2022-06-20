Nipsey Hussle’s family is opening a licensed marijuana store in Los Angeles called The Marathon Collective. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store was held on Saturday in Canoga Park.

Hussle’s brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, told CBS News that the late rapper had always dreamed of opening a legal cannabis store.

“Marijuana, a lot of times people were going to jail,” Blacc Sam told the outlet. “Once it started legitimizing, it was a goal… We got to get into this legitimately.”



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

He added that Hussle “looked at it like alcohol during Prohibition. This is something that Hussle wanted — that we wanted. I’m just happy to be able to open it up.”

Blacc Sam also explained that opening the store “was good for the whole family.”

Hussle and his brother's passion for marijuana was recently documented in The Marathon Cultivation, a short 35-minute film uploaded to YouTube in honor of the opening of The Marathon Collective.

Speaking with CBS News, Blacc Sam also discussed the family's decision not to attend the trial of Hussle's alleged murderer, Eric Holder.

“I will say that I got somebody there on our end,” Nipsey’s brother shared. “A lawyer just kind of sending me the feedback so I can stay on top of what’s happening day-to-day. My mother and grandmother will ask me questions so I’ll give them the feedback.”

The Marathon Collective is located at 7011 Canoga Ave, Canoga Park, CA.

Check out a clip from the grand opening of The Marathon Collective below.





