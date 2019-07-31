The estate of Nipsey Hussle is facing a brand new lawsuit over an unpaid credit card bill. According to The Blast, the rapper owed tens of thousands of dollars to American Express credit card. The bill never got paid so now, the credit card company is taking his estate to court. The company claimed, "The Decedent purchased goods and/or services in the amount of $46,930.67." Hopefully, they could get things sorted out soon.



Unfortunately, this serves as the second lawsuit his estate's faced over unpaid bills. Paramount Recording Group sued Nipsey Hussle after his death over $32K. They claimed that the money was owed from a judgment made in 2012 after the company won a legal battle against Nip. However, it didn't take long for the company to drop the lawsuit against the rapper's estate.

There hasn't been an administrator named for the rapper's estate but his brother, Blacc Sam, has requested to be in control of Nip's estate. Sam and Nip were also business partners for The Marathon Clothing Store. Sam wanted to make sure that he could be the administrator so he would be able to make decisions on behalf of Nipsey for any sort of future business opportunities when it came to their numerous business ventures.

We'll keep you posted on news regarding American Express' lawsuit against Nipsey Hussle.