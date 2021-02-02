Nipsey Hussle's estate is keeping the rapper's name alive in whatever way they can. As the rapper always said: The Marathon Continues, whether that's through his music or the brand itself. The rapper only released one studio album in his lifetime, The Marathon. His day-one fans remember the lead up to this project that brought him his rightful acclaim and commercial success. It also earned him a Grammy nomination.

This Friday, his estate will bring the album to life with a live visual experience that will debut on YouTube Live. The visual includes a Mercedes speeding with his 2010 track, "Love?" from The Marathon soundtracking it. Fans will be able to tune in on Feb. 5th at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST. "Celebrating the life of an incredible human, the Marathon Mixtape and the first week of #BlackHistoryYear," animation studio Oki Doki's IG account described the visual. This visual experience was initially announced in December 2020 to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of The Marathon.

In other news, J. Stone, Nipsey's right-hand man, revealed in a recent interview that a new album from Nipsey Hussle will "definitely" happen.

"It's definitely going to be another Nip album," he said. "But, it's All Money In so we ain't going to put out nothing Micky or do it just because." A timeline wasn't revealed for when we can expect that, though Stone explained that they want it to be right before it's out instead of rushing it for the sake of getting it to the fans.