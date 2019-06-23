Nipsey Hussle's only daughter and eldest child Emani Asghedom graduated from elementary school this weekend. And during her celebratory speech, the 10-year-old ensured to honor her late father, Nipsey Hussle the great: "I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me." Emani delivered what many believed to be a riveting speech at the ceremony and her achievements only serve to remind us all of Nipsey's key saying: The Marathon Continues. Accordingly, Emani's family was at the ceremony and this includes her 2-year-old brother Kross, which Nipsey shared with his devoted wife Lauren London. Nipsey's sister Samantha Smith was also present along with Emani's mother, Tanisha Foster.

Both Foster and the rest of Nipsey's family have been undergoing a tricky legal battle over the custody of Emani. According to Hussle's family, Tanisha Foster is an unfit parent and as such, they will continue to fight for a better guardian. Although Samantha previously filed to become Emani's legal guardian because she had "always been a presence in Emani’s life and along with the rest of Emani’s paternal family has assisted in her care," the effort was unsuccessful.