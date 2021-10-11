Talent seems to run in Nipsey Hussle's family. Emani Asghedom, the late rapper's daughter, recently showed off her own vocal talents, singing Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" in a video posted to Instagram.

Nipsey Hussle's kids have been taken care of by Lauren London, Nip's longtime girlfriend, and his family. A recent video of Emani singing was uploaded to social media, and blogs, including The Shade Room, have re-posted the clip, showing a wider audience just how powerful Emani's voice truly is. While she sometimes struggles with her confidence as she belts out the lower register of the song, which is historically pretty tough to nail, her family cheers her on as she hits each note. While Nipsey never explored his singing voice like this, it's clear that Emani got her passion for singing from her dad.



Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Some of Nip's closest friends, including YG and T.I., have commented on the video, showing love. "Whoa," wrote T.I. in his comment with a shocked face emoji. YG simply left a bunch of heart emojis, reminding the Hussle's that he loves them.

People are amazed by the 11-year-old's voice, realizing that this is only the start of her progression as a singer. If she's already singing like this at such a young age, she'll only continue getting better over time. What do you think of Emani's voice?