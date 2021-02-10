UPDATE: TMZ has confirmed that Lauren London is not pregnant. The publication says there is "no truth" to the report going around.

According to Nipsey Hussle's former bodyguard, J-Roc, the reports claiming that Lauren London is pregnant are false.

Social media has been ablaze for the last few hours as Lauren London began trending following a report made by the Los Angeles Sentinel, a Black-owned newspaper with headquarters on Crenshaw Blvd. The article reported that Lauren London is expecting a child, thus announcing her pregnancy for the first time. However, this information was released before the actress had made a formal announcement.

Now, according to people close to the late Nipsey Hussle, this news is not true.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Addressing the rumors, Nip's former bodyguard J-Roc has issued a statement on the report, which he claims is false. "Fake News!!!" he wrote. "You people is miserable but sense [sic] we got y'all attention What It Feel Like Hussle x Hov 2/12/21 #TMC." Check out his IG story below.

Lauren London has, so far, not issued any statements on this matter herself. She was in a relationship with Nipsey for nearly six years before the rapper's tragic passing in 2019. We will keep you posted on any possible statements that she makes.

As J-Roc points out, a new collaboration between Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z will be included on the tracklist for Judas and the Black Messiah called "What It Feels Like". The song was recently previewed, which you can hear below.



Screenshot via Instagram Stories