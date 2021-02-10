J-Roc calls "fake news" on Lauren London's pregnancy report.
UPDATE: TMZ has confirmed that Lauren London is not pregnant. The publication says there is "no truth" to the report going around.
According to Nipsey Hussle's former bodyguard, J-Roc, the reports claiming that Lauren London is pregnant are false.
Social media has been ablaze for the last few hours as Lauren London began trending following a report made by the Los Angeles Sentinel, a Black-owned newspaper with headquarters on Crenshaw Blvd. The article reported that Lauren London is expecting a child, thus announcing her pregnancy for the first time. However, this information was released before the actress had made a formal announcement.
Now, according to people close to the late Nipsey Hussle, this news is not true.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Addressing the rumors, Nip's former bodyguard J-Roc has issued a statement on the report, which he claims is false. "Fake News!!!" he wrote. "You people is miserable but sense [sic] we got y'all attention What It Feel Like Hussle x Hov 2/12/21 #TMC." Check out his IG story below.
Lauren London has, so far, not issued any statements on this matter herself. She was in a relationship with Nipsey for nearly six years before the rapper's tragic passing in 2019. We will keep you posted on any possible statements that she makes.
As J-Roc points out, a new collaboration between Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z will be included on the tracklist for Judas and the Black Messiah called "What It Feels Like". The song was recently previewed, which you can hear below.