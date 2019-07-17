While Nipsey Hussle's ex Tanisha Foster continues to fight claims that she's an unfit mother, halting her process of becoming the legal guardian to her and Nipsey's daughter, she's now denying claims of starting a GoFundMe account to raise money as a single parent. Tanisha shared a screenshotted image to her Instagram feed that shows the fake account, alerting her followers to beware.

"So now ppl are playing and making fake accounts plz be aware that it is not me," she wrote alongside the image. It's unclear who started the page and whether they've cashed out on the $500,00 goal.

Tanisha is still fighting the long hard battle to becoming Emani's legal guardian amid the tragic passing of Nipsey Hussle.

The 10-year-old is said to be in the custody of Nipsey's immediate family while the court is still in the process of deciding who will be her sole guardian. Tanisha has been slammed for her past ways that have affected her getting full custody. "If everyone was truly interested in doing what is best for Emani, they would treat me as her mother and not in the manner that they have," she recently stated.