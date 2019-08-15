For months, there has been drama between Tanisha Foster, the mother of Nipsey Hussle's daughter Emani Asghedom, and the rapper's brother and sister. There has been a family feud erupting over who will hold primary physical custody of Emani with Hussle's siblings stating in legal documents that they do not believe Foster is fit to raise her daughter. It would appear as though Nip's sister will be taking care of Emani for the foreseeable future but the outcome has not changed the way Foster feels about her ex-boyfriend. Today is Nipsey Hussle's birthday and to celebrate, Tanisha published a social post of the two together many years ago, declaring her love for the late recording artist.

Posting a picture of herself with Nipsey Hussle hugging her from behind, Foster wrote that she misses the man dearly. "Screaming happy cake day to you my love," she wrote in the caption. "Wish u were here so I could celebrate with you muah I LOVE YOU ERMY."

Nipsey Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, would have turned 34-years-old today had he not been taken away from us earlier this year. Tanisha Foster hasn't been alone in wishing him a happy birthday. Lauren London, the mother of his second child Kross, and a large chunk of the hip-hop community also showed love to the rapper on his special day.

Long Live Nipsey Hussle.

