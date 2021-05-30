Playing the game of "who's most loyal" is something that happens often when a person of prominence unfortunately passes away, and it's been a lot of that on all levels since the March 2019 murder of West Coast rap star Nipsey Hussle.

In the case of Nip's first baby momma Tanisha Foster, who also goes by the aka Chyna Hussle, she's now claiming to be the most loyal person "by his side" during the times when he had no one there for support.



Image: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

"I stood by his side when no one else was there," Foster wrote as a caption on a picture she posted of herself and Nipsey during the early days when they were still together. Given the absence of his now-iconic beard and upper body tattoos in the flick, it's a given that the photo in question was taken years ago. With that said, it's hard to understand what Chyna is trying to say with the photo and accompanying caption given all the support he had in the years prior to and following his death. The photo above, featuring Nip and Chyna's daughter Emani Asghedom holding one of two awards he posthumously won last year at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards, clearly shows he had love and support from grandmother Margaret Bouffe, sister Samantha Smith and most recent wifey Lauren London amongst many others.

A lot of fans were quick to call Chyna out for the poorly-timed message, with people in the The Neighborhood Talk's comment section saying everything from "Please girl not today" to "Aht aht u wasn’t pulling stunts when this man was alive." However, there were a few who felt she had the merit to mourn, with supportive comments that read, "Can’t take her time with him away from her either," and one person posing the question, "She was with him at some point to and loved him regardless so she doesn’t get to reminisce too??"

Take a look at Chyna Hussle's message of loyalty to Nipsey Hussle below, and let us know down in the comments if his baby momma had a point or should just let this memory live in her own head: