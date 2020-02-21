As we near the one-year anniversary of the death of Nipsey Hussle, the highly-celebrated Los Angeles rapper, the murder trial for his alleged killer Eric Holder is reportedly about to begin. Many people have been wondering when we can expect to have a verdict in the case surrounding Eric Holder, the man accused of pulling the trigger on the late Ermias Asghedom, professionally known as Nipsey Hussle, outside of his The Marathon Clothing shop. Those answers have officially been provided as, according to a report by The New York Daily News, he will be going on trial before April.

Eric Holder was in court this week when Judge Robert Perry outlined the timeline going forward, giving a suggested end date for the trial. "Mr. Holder, as you know, this is an important case and a serious case. These cases take time to get ready for trial. You have the right to a speedy trial," said Judge Perry to the accused killer, specifying that they are trying to facilitate an end date of April 14.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

"Are you OK that we continue this case, and you come back on March 18 and we do our best to start your trial within 30 days. Are you OK with that?" asked the Judge, to which Holder replied with a simple "Yeah."

The alleged killer was wearing a yellow jumpsuit and was shackled from the waist according to the report. He apparently did not say anything else for the remainder of the hearing.

Holder had previously appealed his murder charges, to which the Judge shut him down and decided to go to trial. How do you think this will end?