The death of Nipsey Hussle was one of the most shocking and gutwrenching incidents of the year. The man who allegedly pulled the trigger on Nipsey was arrested a few days later for the rapper's murder. He pleaded not guilty to the rapper's murder and now, he's working to get two of his charges dismissed.



Patrick Fallon-Pool/Getty Images

According to XXL, Holder filed a motion in court to have two of his attempted murder charges thrown out. "On September 24, 2019, Holder filed a motion to dismiss counts two and four of the indictment pursuant to PC §995," the document reads. Holder, altogether, faces six charges -- two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors in the case have argued that Eric Holder matches all six factors of the Kill Zone Theory in an attempt to block the motion Nip's alleged killer's filed motion.

Eric Holder was previously represented by O.J. Simpson's former prosecutor, Chris Darden. This caused an enormous amount of backlash that led to Darden's own daughter issuing a statement of her own following hateful messages and threats. Darden later quit as being Eric Holden's attorney, claiming that it was reminiscent of the havoc surrounding O.J. Simpson's highly controversial 1995 trial and confirmed that he was getting threats to his home.