Nipsey Hussle’s suspected murderer, Eric Holder, was unable to stand trial on Tuesday after being physically assaulted in jail, according to Rolling Stone. The alleged Rollin’ 60s gang member is accused of killing the Los Angeles rapper in 2019 after a heated dispute about snitching.

The outlet reports that Holder “suffered more than a black eye,” but that the exact extent of the injuries has not been confirmed.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“Based on some unforeseen circumstances that are no fault of parties here, we won’t be in session today,” the judge told the court, regarding Holder's absence, before sending the jury home for the day.

His defense attorney, Aaron Jansen, added that the delay was related to something “medical.”

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney explained in the prosecution's opening statement that Holder and Hussle had known each other for some time: "The defendant in this case was also an aspiring rapper – not nearly as successful, not nearly as respected and the two didn’t really have a lot in common. They were two men whose arcs in life were bending in two different directions. The one thing they did have in common was their roots.”

McKinney added that an understanding of the concept of snitching is important to follow the killing: "There's a range of consequences for people who snitch. No gang member wants to be considered a snitch.”

If convicted, Holder could be sentenced to life in prison.

