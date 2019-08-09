We're finally getting to listen to Rick Ross' new album Port Of Miami 2, which arrived last night. The mega-anticipated album contains a ton of guest features and Rozay getting a little braggadocious in his raps. As for the recording artists included on the new joint, fans were pretty excited to hear Nipsey Hussle's verse on "Rich N***a Lifestyle" with Teyana Taylor. Unpacking all the lyrics in his verse, fans stuck to one mention of Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is referenced in Nip's verse.



As you all know, Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently in jail for racketeering charges, being arrested by the feds last year and facing a very long time in prison. His trial is coming up and clearly, 6ix9ine was on Nipsey Hussle's mind when he was tasked with writing a verse for Port Of Miami 2. In his bars, he raps: "When it's wartime, never lay low, y'all play roles/I can't name a fake n**** that was not exposed/How y'all n****s so surprised that Tekashi told?"

Hussle critiques how anybody was shocked about 6ix9ine allegedly snitching, also speaking on the Lakers/Rockets brawl elsewhere in his verse. Have a listen to Nipsey Hussle's posthumous inclusion below and let us know your thoughts on the song.

