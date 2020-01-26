The 2020 Grammy award for the Best Rap Performance has been awarded to Nipsey Hussle for the late rapper's "Racks In The Middle" collaboration with Roddy Rich and producer Hit-Boy. Together, the trio beat out J. Cole & Dreamville's "MIDDLE CHILD" and "Down Bad" selections, Offset and Cardi B's "Clout," and DaBaby's "Suge."

It marks the first Grammy win for Hussle and Compton breakout Roddy Ricch. Nip's family took to the stage to accept the award on his behalf.

“I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and will always live in my heart," said his grandmother onstage. "So, thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

It was last year that Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in broad daylight in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. His life was celebrated at the very same Staples Center where he posthumously won the prestigious award Sunday evening.

"I speak on behalf of our family and the All Money In family and Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel," said Lauren London Sunday night. "Nip did it, not just for the awards, but for the people and God allowed him to use his music to speak his truth, give us wisdom and something that we will forever be able to live with."