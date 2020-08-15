Nipsey Hussle Manifested His Vision On "Ocean Views"

The death of Nipsey Hussle doesn't feel like it gets easier. It didn't feel similar to the deaths of other rappers, especially since he was really coming into his own after a decade-plus of grinding. His raps spoke to the people directly. A product of the Crenshaw & Slauson neighborhood, he truly got it out the mud and he used his music to convey just how he did it. Today marks what would've been his 35th birthday so we're bringing back a classic cut out of his catalog for a special throwback with "Ocean Views." An immediate stand-out off of Slauson Boy 2, the breezy production and entrancing backing vocals create a perfect soundscape for Nipsey to detail the highs and the lows that brought him to success.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't know about Hell, I don't know about Heaven

All I know is 'bout right now and this lifestyle is interestin'

Iced out in my session, I just write down these confessions

N***as died and got life around me, I guess that I'm an exception

Blessings

