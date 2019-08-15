mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nipsey Hussle Made An Unforgettable Impression On His Debut Single "Hussle In The House"

Aron A.
August 15, 2019 14:17
Hussle In The House
Nipsey Hussle

To commemorate what would've been Nipsey Hussle's 34th birthday, we bring it back to his breakout hit, "Hussle In The House."


There's not enough than can be said about Nipsey Hussle. He was an entrepreneur, activist, but before anything else, he was an artist. Over his career, he became one of the most consistent rappers in the game. From the Bullets Ain't Got No Name mixtape series to his debut album, Victory Lap, Nipsey never lost his vision as an artist. His debut single, "Hussle In The House" became his breakout hit that introduced the world to a young king of the West Coast. Keeping with a traditional G-Funk sound with a Kriss Kross sample, Nipsey Hussle painted a vivid picture of the Crenshaw/Slauson neighborhood before he even owned real estate on the block.

"Hussle In The House" also provided a glimpse into Nipsey's business-savvy mind that derived from his dealings in the streets. "Straight off the block, I sold dope to buy groceries/ Now it's rap money, no advance, it's all royalties," he raps before painting the bleak reality of his environment. "It's white chalk on the corners/ It's yellow tape on the gate/ Choppers up above/ That's 'cause Tiny Locs' run the streets where I'm from," he concludes on the first verse.

Even over a decade after its release, "Hussle In The House" marked the entrance of a new leader from the West.

Quotable Lyrics
Fuck Rest In Peace shirts, where ya guns at?
It dun been 2 weeks and we ain't seen no get back
Type of shit is that? Yo crippin' is wack
You ain't poppin', you ain't turnt up, n***a, you off that

Nipsey Hussle
