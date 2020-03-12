It has been almost one year since the tragic passing of Nipsey Hussle, the Los Angeles rapper who was murdered in broad daylight outside of his shop on Crenshaw. The music business has deemed the hard-working artist a legend, celebrating what he meant to his community and continuing to bump his vast collection of songs and mixtapes on the regular. We all miss Hussle tremendously, but that doesn't make this okay.

A viral post on social media continues to spread, showing photos of a man who is apparently dressing up as Nipsey Hussle and walking the streets of his city. Bearing a resemblance to the rapper, it appears as though the dude even had somebody draw Nipsey's face tattoos onto his own visage to make the connection even stronger. Across the internet, homeboy is being clowned hard.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"They calling him Nipsey Struggle," wrote one fan on the photos, which were reposted by hip-hop commentator DJ Akademiks. "The Jogging Continues," said another, playing off of Hussle's famous "The Marathon Continues" saying.

There is no question that this guy looks a little bit like the late 33-year-old. However, the fact that he drew on the face tattoos is definitely pretty extra. Do you think it was in poor taste for him to pose as the rapper? Take a look at the pictures below.