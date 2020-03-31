Nipsey Hussle Gathered His Thoughts On "Right Hand 2 God"

Last year, tragedy struck when Nipsey Hussle was murdered by Eric Holder at his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. The shocking assassination sent the entire rap game into a collective shock; Nipsey had only recently released his official debut album Victory Lap, a project that signaled great things to come from the meticulous and entrepreneurially-savvy artist. In hindsight, we're lucky to have received the album when we did, as there remains plenty of strong material to unpack -- thus solidifying his legacy for years to come.

While the task of highlighting an individual song for revisitation is a difficult task, it feels fitting to reflect on "Right Hand 2 God," the emotional closing track of Victory Lap. An album closer is inherently granted significance through its placement alone. Here, it feels like Victor Lap's themes of triumph are manifested in one three minute reflection. Rather than indulging in excessively opulent behavior, Nip never betrays his character. "Bouncin' out the valet, with all these tats' on my face, people looking like, "Hey! Black n*** stay in your place," he raps. "But it's some shit they gon' think, and it's some shit they gon' say."

Sadly, the album's final bars resonates with a somber tone, given how his Victory Lap was ultimately cut short. "Movin' forward with speed, all your morals will leave, only focus is cheese, now the forest is trees," he spits, as the project winds to a close. "Got infected with greed, distort what you see / your worst nightmare than me, is justifyin' your means." Rest in peace, Nipsey Hussle. Rather than mourning the music that might have been, consider appreciating the legacy he left behind.

