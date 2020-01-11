Nipsey Hussle Features On Stylz & Wells' Track "Product Of The Ghetto"

Styliztik Jones and J. Wells have both achieved individual success, Jones as rapper who got his start battle rapping on Sway & Tech’s The Wake Up Show, and Wells as a multi-platinum Grammy-nominated producer for artists like Snoop Dogg, Rakim, Kurupt, Goodie Mob, Keyshia Cole, T.I., Too Short. Using what they've learned about hip hop on their own, these two artists joined forces to form the dynamic duo, Stylz & Wells. Their latest track, "Product Of The Ghetto," leaves a melancholy feeling in the air, in terms of its message and the artists featured.

The late legend, Nipsey Hussle, whose Victory Lap album just recently went platinum, hopped on this track before he was fatally shot last March. Former TDE artist, Rezee, also contributed to the song before he too was murdered at the hands of gun violence. These tragic deaths amplify the heartbreaking theme that one can be doomed to live out a certain fate due to their circumstances that reverberates throughout Nip and Rezee's verses. R&B artist, Just Liv, lifts the spirits a bit on the chorus, where she provides soulful, 90's-esque vocals.

“I’m very grateful to have been able to work with Nip, to be inspired by Nip, and I pray the song brings some motivation to all and some healing to his family," J. Wells said of his late friend. “This song is powerful, just like Nipsey. It’s an honor to be a part of something so heartfelt” said Stylz. “Unfortunately, two of the artists that are featured on 'Product Of The Ghetto' are no longer here in the physical. They both left us too soon, but on the bright side, this song will be a small piece of the positive energy they left here for everybody.”

Quotable Lyrics

I'm just a product of the ghetto

Yeah, that's where you'll find me

I'm just a product of these streets

That's all I know how to be