After losing out to Cardi B in the race for the Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy finally gave the Los Angeles legend his flowers during last weekend's show. Unfortunately, he is no longer with us to accept the awards but his family walked up on stage to thank his fans for continuing to further his legacy. Being awarded two posthumous trophies for "Racks In The Middle" and "Higher," Nipsey Hussle smiled down on us last Sunday during the ceremony. His family imagined what the star would look like carrying his new hardware, enlisting a designer to draw it up and post the results to his official social pages, congratulating Hussle on his posthumous achievement.



Timothy Norris/Getty Images

"You did it bro," proudly exclaimed the estate of the late Nipsey Hussle, sharing a photo of the rapper gleefully holding both of his Grammy Awards. After putting in work for such a long time in the rap game, Hussle deserved to win a few awards at the prestigious ceremony. His fans, family, and friends have been triumphantly praising him since the wins and streaming numbers for both winning songs have been boosted exponentially.

Congratulations to the late, great Nipsey Hussle. We miss you so much.