A Los Angeles judge ruled that the grand jury transcripts will stay sealed for the time being, according to Billboard. In a hearing that happened earlier today (June 5th), Superior Court Judge Robert J. Perry said that the documents will remain seal for three more weeks. The lawyer for the defendant, Eric Holder, will have to use these three weeks to come up with a solid argument as to why the documents should be kept secret.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Holder's lawyer, Lowynn Young, previously argued that the release of the documents could create unfairness in the defendant's trial. She said that she hasn't had access to the evidence. Young argued that if the documents are unsealed, the public will know just as much about the case as the defense. Under California law, the transcripts could've been available publicly by May 31st. An attorney for the L.A. Times urged the court to unseal the transcripts immediately, claiming the public has a right to the information.

The latest development in Holder's case came a few weeks ago after he pleaded not guilty to one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm in the shooting that left two people wounded and Nipsey Hussle dead.

We'll keep you updated on any more developments in the case.