Nipsey Hussle was killed in a fatal shooting two years ago to this day. He had only recently released his debut studio album Victory Lap the year prior, a project that featured guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, YG, Buddy, Cee-Lo Green, The-Dream, and more. Following his untimely death, many of his fellow rappers took to social media to mourn the west coast visionary, using the phrase "The Marathon Continues" as a rallying cry of sorts.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Though time has indeed passed since the game lost Nip, his memory endures. Questions of what might have been still linger, as Nipsey appeared to be only getting started with Victory Lap. A little over one month before he died, Nipsey Hussle teamed up with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy for "Racks In The Middle," a single that ultimately went on to secure a pair of Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. It's evident that he was picking up momentum and who knows where the success of his newer musical endeavors may have taken him.

Given how inspiring a figure he remains even in death, it's easy to imagine that Nip might have eased into a mentorship role, continuing to aid younger artists like Roddy Ricch. He likely would have spent further time expanding and developing his All Money In No Money Out label roster, while furthering the opportunities for young entrepreneurs in his community.

On what must be a truly difficult day, we'd like to offer our condolences to Nipsey's family, friends, and fans. May he rest in peace.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images