Nipsey Hussle Brought The World To South Central On "Blue Laces"

Nipsey Hussle only released one studio album in his lifetime but it's the mixtapes that he offered in the decade leading up to the release that truly made the anticipation worth it. The Marathon remains one of Nipsey Hussle's best bodies of work, capturing the hunger of a young Nipsey Hussle fresh out of his contract with Epic that helped him leverage himself as one of the most successful independent rappers in the game.

Today marks the 10-year anniversary of his project, The Marathon, which planted the seed for his career to blossom in the way that it did. "Blue Laces" remains one of the most notable records on the project. With production handled by the legendary Mr. Lee and vocals from Mars of 1500 Or Nothin', Nipsey Hussle defines the politics of the South Central streets with the title referencing his affiliation with the Crips. Nip drew the world into his perspective of South Central Los Angeles.

What's your favorite song off of The Marathon? Sound off below.

Quotable Lyrics



Neighborhood chucks, blue checkerboard tint

Dickies saggin' off my ass, walk with a hoodsta limp

Two bricks on my white tee, same color cocaine

I ain't talkin' dope, I mean the price of my gold chain