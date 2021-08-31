The loved ones of Nipsey Hussle are celebrating another trip around the sun for Kross Asghedom. We often receive updates regarding special occasions courtesy of Nipsey's longtime girlfriend Lauren London, and fans seem to appreciate the social media posts because they offer ways for fans to stay connected to the late rapper.

It was back in the Spring of 2019 that Nipsey was killed in front of his Los Angeles Marathon Clothing store, and it is expected that suspect Eric Holder's murder trial will begin sometime this year after multiple delays. Amid conversations regarding the tragedy, London delivers an oasis of joy as young Kross turns five years old.

"Kross The Boss! [checkered flag emoji] My baby is 5. My Lighthouse My Strength Love [blue heart emoji] BabyHussle," she wrote in the caption to a post. In May, London sat down with the Los Angeles Times and spoke about rebuilding her life after losing Nipsey.

“I lost what I would say is the love of my life. ... So I had to go so deep within myself," she said at the time. "I was so in a dark space and it was just like, ‘What is this? Who am I? God, please show me.’ ... When you’re facing God face-on, you’re asking real questions and you want real answers. It wasn’t for play. I really wanted to know what was going on. So, I think it just has expanded because of my quest for peace."

