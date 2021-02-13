It was a big day for releases yesterday. Though the supposed "surprise drop" Spotify teased didn't live up to the anticipation, we did get Judas & The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album. Now, usually, when films decide to enlist a slew of rappers to contribute to a soundtrack or an album inspired by the movie, it doesn't always come out with incredible results. This is different, though.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Among the many songs that have been highly discussed in the past 24 hours is Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z's "What It Feels Like." Even if Nip isn't here to celebrate the coveted collab with one of his heroes, fans rejoiced at the release of new music from Nip and a new verse from Jay. However, this song has been sitting in the vault for a while -- eight years, to be exact. And before Jay even considered hopping on the record, it was Tito Lopez that assisted Nip.

The song was initially recorded in 2013 with Mike & Keys, Mars and 1500 or Nothin handling the song's production. The same verse heard on the official version was the same one he had recorded back then with Lopez whose verse was replaced by Hov. Tito Lopez confirmed that this was the case. Later on, a snippet of the original surfaced on Instagram. Check that out below.

What are your thoughts on Jay-Z & Nipsey's new collab? Worth the hype or nah?