It seems unbelievable that we're approaching the one-year anniversary of the murder of Nipsey Hussle in just four days. Since news first circulated that the beloved rapper had been gunned down in a callous shooting in front of his Marathon Clothing store, there have been rumors regarding what led up to Nipsey's final moments. His alleged killer, Eric Holder, has remained behind bars for the better part of a year. As we near the start date of his trial, BBC Threedocumentary The Mysterious Murder of Nipsey Hussle suggests that the rapper was killed for ignoring street rules.



Filmmaker Ben Zand not only interviewed Los Angeles Police Department officials, but he also spoke to members of the community where Nipsey grew up. A man named Sedrick from the Eight Tray Gangster Crips in L.A. weighed in with his thoughts on why Nipsey was killed. “Nipsey was stupid, he was stupid,” the gang member and local businessman said. “He didn’t have—his gang didn’t protect him and they wasn’t going to protect him when he got that money.”

Sedrick added that it wasn't surprising that Nipsey Hussle became a target, especially when his fame reached new heights. "It’s too risky, there’s too many dudes that aren’t gonna like you," he added. "Nipsey for one, he should have never been at that store without security. He thought he was untouchable.” Sedrick reportedly also touched on the rumors that Eric Holder was called a "snitch" before the shooting. “That’s the worst thing you can say,” he said. "You gotta go kill that n***** man, I’ll call you if you call me a snitch and I ain’t a snitch.” Watch clips from The Mysterious Murder of Nipsey Hussle documentary below.

