Following the tragic crowd surge at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas last weekend, eight people between the ages of 14 and 27 were declared dead, and hundreds more sustained injuries. It was reported that several others were fighting for their lives in the hospital. We are saddened to report that a ninth person passed away on Thursday from Astroworld-related injuries.

22-year-old Bharti Shahani has reportedly died, according to TMZ. A family attorney reportedly confirmed that Shahani passed away on Thursday. The Texas A&M University student had previously been declared brain dead after attending the concert with her sister and cousin. She was separated from her group during the crowd surge and suffered multiple heart attacks in the crush.

This marks nine total casualties from Astroworld Festival. A representative for the Shahani family said in a press conference on Thursday that they want justice for her and their family, and wish that anybody who chose profits over the safety of the crowd is held accountable.



Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images -- Candles, flowers and letters are placed at a memorial outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park on November 7, 2021

The news comes following the most recent statement from Travis Scott and his team.

"Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons. He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected," said a rep for Travis. "To those families who would like to reach out directly to his team, please send an email to the below address where we will have a team on hand to assist. AW21information@gmail.com."



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Nine-year-old Ezra Blount remains in the hospital for injuries he sustained at the concert. His family is being backed by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

Travis Scott has promised to pay funeral costs for all of the deceased victims, and he has partnered with BetterHelp to provide free mental health support to anybody affected by the tragedy.

We will continue to keep you updated on the latest news regarding the Astroworld Festival.



Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

