Nintendo is one of the most iconic and popular video game companies in the entire world. They are responsible for some of our favorite titles and will forever be known as the creators of Super Mario and Zelda. Sometimes though, the company makes some mistakes and their latest blunder is in the world of cybersecurity.

Over the past month or so, Nintendo users have been complaining about their accounts being hacked through the Nintendo Network ID system. Some say that they have had charges to their PayPal that they didn't authorize and have also experienced some weird activity on their Switch consoles.

Now, Nintendo is acknowledging that upwards of 160,000 people have had their accounts breached. This breach included some very personal information such as nicknames as well as dates of birth and email addresses. Nintendo is already looking to rectify the situation as they have sent emails to accounts they suspect were hacked in the breach.

The company is also urging people to reach out to Nintendo if they think their account was hacked. Nintendo wants to look at the purchase history of the compromised profiles so that they can launch an in-depth investigation into the matter.

If your Switch has been acting up lately, now you know why.

[Via]