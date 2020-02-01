Earlier this month, rumours began circulating after Tokyo-based consultancy Kantan Games' CEO Serkan Toto, predicted that Nintendo would drop a a Switch Pro model later this year. Toto told Games Industry, "There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Nintendo will launch a “Switch Pro” in 2020, my guess is at $399. More specifically, I predict 4K support, bigger cartridge sizes, and of course, beefed-up components." He even predicted the release date, noting, " I also think the device will launch after the summer holidays to counter the roll-out of the PS5 and next-gen Xbox later in the year – along with a first-party, system-seller game."

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

However, Nintendo has come to crush everyone's dreams. In a corporate management policy briefing, the company's president and CEO, Shuntaro Furukawa, denied any truth to these predictions. “Regarding Nintendo Switch," the statement said, "we believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base. Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020.” Instead, the company's focus will be on the current, existing Switch model. "We feel that we have not yet fully communicated the special features and appeal of Nintendo Switch Lite, so we will continue to address this going forward." While this news may be disappointing to some avid gamers, Nintendo did announce that they'd be launching an Animal Crossing: New Horizons inspired Switch model, arriving March 13th.