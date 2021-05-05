mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nino Man Delivers Raw Bars On New Project "No Turning Back"

Aron A.
May 04, 2021 21:12
No Turning Back
Nino Man

Nino Man is all in on his new project, "No Turning Back."


Nino Man has been embodying the raw and uncut energy of New York rap. The rapper's had a slow-burning grind but he's cemented himself in the underground. The rapper's signed to Jadakiss' So Raspy imprint where he released projects like 2019's Juu Hurd. The album found him connecting with kindred spirits in the New York circuit including Lil Tjay and Jim Jones

Following the success of 2020's Hunger For Success 3, the rapper came back to bless fans with a quick body of work titled, No Turning Back. With no features attached on the tracklist, Nino Man unveils a seven-song tracklist showcasing his penmanship over gritty New York production.

Check the tracklist and project below. 

  1. No Turning Back
  2. No Draco
  3. 5-O
  4. Downtown
  5. Smooth Operator
  6. Whoa 
  7. Higher
