Richard Tyler Blevins, more commonly known as the gaming and streaming guru Ninja, recently announced an official partnership with Adidas Originals, marking the brand's first endorsement deal with a pro gamer. As part of the partnership, Ninja and Adidas will be releasing a special edition, which takes shape in the form of an Adidas Nite Jogger.

The kicks come equipped with a combination of blue, yellow, white and grey throughout the layered upper. Additional details include Ninja's signature branding on the instep of the left shoe, along with "Time In" text on the right medial panel which references "the hours spent by creators developing their craft," according to Adidas.

It remains to be seen if the Ninja x Adidas Nite Jogger collab will be joined by a matching range of apparel, but we'll learn more in the near future as the kicks are officially slated to launch in adult's and kid's sizes on December 31. Continue scrolling for the official images.

