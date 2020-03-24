Ninja is one of the most famous gaming streamers in the entire world and gained worldwide acclaim back in 2018 when he played Fortnite with Drake, Travis Scott, and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Since then, Ninja has gone on to become a household name and is considered to be one of the best esports athletes in the entire world. His profile is so massive that in 2019, he signed on with Adidas to create a blue and yellow colorway of the Adidas Nite Jogger.

Thanks to Yankeekicks, we now have a preview at the latest Ninja x Adidas sneaker. The two will once again be collaborating on the Nite Jogger but this time it will feature an orange upper with blue and yellow highlights. There will also be a hangtag in the shape of Ninja's logo with the words "TIME IN" inscribed.

While there is no official release date, you can expect these to drop sometime in the summer. If you're not a big Ninja fan these probably won't be for you but if you can't get enough of the streamer, then you should definitely give these a closer look.

