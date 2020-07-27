Professional streamer Ninja says he doesn't think Joe Rogan knows just how many ways there are to have a career in gaming. A viral clip from a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience shows Rogan calling video games a "real problem."

"There's streaming, content creation, YouTube, being a professional player, being a fricking coach," Ninja said. "You can be incredibly understanding of the game and not have the physical capacity to be able to get pentakills every single game. That doesn't mean there's not a job for you, right? That doesn't mean there's not a place for you in the gaming community (...) especially when coaches are being valued more and more."

"[I] would love to be on the Joe Rogan podcast to talk more about it," he concluded.

The original clip went viral on Twitter, Sunday.

"Video games are a real problem," Rogan said. "They're a real problem. You know why? Because they're fucking fun. You do them, and they're real exciting, but you don't get anywhere."

"You [could be] doing something exciting and fun, or you could just be playing fucking video games," Rogan went on. "Three years later you could just be that same kid, playing video games, waiting for the next whatever the fuck game is... You're gonna waste your time."

