Nines Comes Out On Top With New "Pride" Single

UK emcee Nines has returned a year after his "Crop Circle" drop, recovering from a tour and an alleged stabbing incident earlier this year, delivering on a proper restoration for the rapper.
"I wrote 'Pride' in May this year,” Nines says of the new cut. “When I finished it I knew it was going to be the first bit of music I'd drop since my last album. I wrote it when I was reflecting on everything I've achieved, but also whilst thinking about what's coming next, where I want to take my music and everything I have to accomplish.”
Quotable Lyrics
I got way too much pride
I don't let no violations slide
I swear this MAC, it came with no fries
Supersized