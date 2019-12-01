Nines Comes Out On Top With New "Pride" Single

UK emcee Nines has returned a year after his "Crop Circle" drop, recovering from a tour and an alleged stabbing incident earlier this year, delivering on a proper restoration for the rapper.

"I wrote 'Pride' in May this year,” Nines says of the new cut. “When I finished it I knew it was going to be the first bit of music I'd drop since my last album. I wrote it when I was reflecting on everything I've achieved, but also whilst thinking about what's coming next, where I want to take my music and everything I have to accomplish.”

Quotable Lyrics

I got way too much pride

I don't let no violations slide

I swear this MAC, it came with no fries

Supersized