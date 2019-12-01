mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nines Comes Out On Top With New "Pride" Single

Milca P.
December 01, 2019 05:18
125 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Pride
Nines

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Nines makes a triumphant return.


UK emcee Nines has returned a year after his "Crop Circle" drop, recovering from a tour and an alleged stabbing incident earlier this year, delivering on a proper restoration for the rapper. 

"I wrote 'Pride' in May this year,” Nines says of the new cut. “When I finished it I knew it was going to be the first bit of music I'd drop since my last album. I wrote it when I was reflecting on everything I've achieved, but also whilst thinking about what's coming next, where I want to take my music and everything I have to accomplish.”

Quotable Lyrics

I got way too much pride
I don't let no violations slide
I swear this MAC, it came with no fries
Supersized

Nines
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  125
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Nines Songs new song new music pride uk
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Nines Comes Out On Top With New "Pride" Single
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject