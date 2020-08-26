Nines & NSG Team Up On "Airplane Mode"

As Nines prepares for the release of his forthcoming project, Crabs In A Bucket, he came though with one final taste of the project before it's release. Crabs In A Bucket is filled with high-profile guest features from some of the the finest in UK and beyond. Toronto's Roy Woods and Northside Benji feature on the project as does Headie One, Nafe Smallz and more.

On Friday, Nines unleashed presumably the final single off of the project until it's release with "Airplane Mode." The rapper's latest single blends through his laidback flow with the Afro-fusion stylings that NSG offer on every single one of their releases. It's a groovy and breezy record that gives us a promising glimpse of what Nines has in store on Crabs In A Bucket.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't these rap n***s, I supply bricks

I got three phones, one's for my side chicks

So you better feel special if I let you in my life

All friendly in the DM, that could never be my wife

She gettin' too attached while I need space

Tryna turn this Nokia into a briefcase