Kanye West and Adidas don't have any plans to halt production of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the new year, as they will reportedly continue to drop new colorways while introducing new Yeezy silhouettes.

Sneaker source @Py_Rates claims that there are already nine different Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in the works for 2020, including two all-new black colorways, as well as "Earth," "Marsh" and "Tailgate" iterations. At this time it's unclear what each of the forthcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2s will look like, but House of Heat has come up with some mockups that could represent the rumored styles.

In addition to all of the new Yeezy Boost 350 V2s that are coming in 2020, Yeezy fans can also look forward to new silhouettes such as the Yeezy 500 High, Yeezy 700 V3 and the Yeezy Boost 380. Rumors suggest that those three sneakers could be making their retail debut this Holiday season with more colorways to be introduced next year, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Stay tuned for more details.