Nimic Revenue Shares Debut "Lifeline" Project

After signing on with Def Jam last year, Nimic Revenue has finally arrived with her debut studio album, delivering on her Lifeline effort. The project sits at a quaint six tracks that include the previously-released "Paramount," finding Nimic going solo for the entirety of the project.

“Whatever vibe you're feeling, I know Lifeline is going to touch you," says Nimic. "I’ve been super honest. I know it’s going to change my life, and I know it’s going to change [others, too]… I grew up never really having a lot of friends, and I know my music is going to bring me so much more than that. It’s going to bring me family, and I want to share my love with them, our love for music."