Nimic Revenue Lends Her Voice To Madden Soundtrack With "Win Again"

In just a couple of weeks from now, Madden 21 will be hitting the market which is good news for all of the sports-obsessed gamers out there. To celebrate the new game, EA Sports recently revealed the new soundtrack which is packed with some dope artists. One of the MC's with a placement on the album is Nimic Revenue, who has been making a name for herself on Def Jam.

With her song "Win Again," the artist makes sure to catch the sports vibe as she delivers lyrics that speak on being able to be a winner and how she is the chosen one. It's one of those songs that you can imagine listening to while customizing your created player in the game.

Check it out below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I hear the flair, I'm ready to race

No don't fear none, I'm stuck in my ways

They say I'm the chosen one, they see it in my face