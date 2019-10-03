Denver Nuggets do-it-all center Nikola Jokic has apparently been eating it all this off-season.

The All-NBA big man was looking extra beefy at the team's Media Day earlier this week and it didn't take long for NBA Twitter to dish out some hilarious new nicknames for "The Joker."

Check out the thread below.

The 24-year old center averaged career-highs across the board last season, his fourth in the NBA. In 80 regular season games, Jokic notched 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game while becoming the Nuggets’ first All-NBA First Team selection since David Thompson did it in the late 1970s. Not to mention, Jokic led Denver to the two-seed in the Western Conference with a 54-28 record.

The Nuggets will open the 2019-20 season on October 23 against the team they lost to in the Western Conference Semi-Finals last year, the Portland Trail Blazers. Their home-opener will following on October 25, as they host the Phoenix Suns.