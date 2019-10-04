WWE has a plethora of wrestling legends confirmed for SmackDown Live's debut on FOX this Friday, October 4, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who recently announced that he'll be appearing on the show.

Another former superstar who could be making an appearance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles is Nikki Bella, who took to instagram this week to tease as much. While showing off some of her in-ring gear, Nikki not-so-subtly noting, “I might have to wear that on Friday."

Check out the video clip below.

While it remains to be seen if Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie will be appearing on SmackDown Live tomorrow night, WWE has already revealed the list of legends will include the likes of Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair, The Undertaker and Sting will all be present.

As for the actual in-ring action, the night will be capped off by a WWE Championship match as Kofi Kingston defends his title against Brock Lesnar. Kingston has held the WWE Championship since Wrestlemania 35 in April, when he defeated Daniel Bryan, while Lesnar, who has not had a match on SmackDown since 2004, just recently dropped the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

Other matches on the SmackDown Live card for the FOX debut include Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley, Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon in a "Loser Leaves Town" ladder match, and Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan.