Nikki Bella recently put on her in-ring gear again, giving diehard wrestling fans hope that the former champ might soon be returning to action in the WWE. Unfortunately, those fans shouldn't hold their breathe.

Nikki, who last wrestled almost a year ago in a match against Ronda Rousey, posted a video on social media Sunday morning, where she showed off her familiar attire and mentioned how she's "feeling like I need to come out of retirement." However, the 35-year old star quickly added, "Well, I wish ... we all know why I can't," referencing the neck injuries that forced her out of competition.

This begs the question: Why tease the fans by dressing up in her old in-ring gear? Nikki didn't give an explanation, but teased that she was about to meet someone "super amazing." Guess her fans will just have to wait and see.

