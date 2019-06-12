John Cena and Nikki Bella have not had the cleanest of break-ups. The two WWE Superstars famously got engaged in the wrestling ring but they split a few months later. Things went downhill since then and they've traded subliminal shots at each other on social media. Cena's name has been in the news as of late because he's considering his retirement from in-ring action. He is also being rumoured for a number of high-profile film roles, following in the footsteps of The Rock. As for Nikki Bella, she's already been clear about her future in the ring. She met her new man on the set of Dancing With The Stars and today, she's celebrating his birthday, showering him with love online.



Nikki has been romantically linked to dancer Artem Chigvintsev for months and today, she's proving just how much love she has for him. The former pro wrestler posted a gallery of coupled up photos, kissing Artem passionately and writing him a touching message. "Happy Birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile, but my heart," she wrote. "You’re a special one Mr. Chigvintsev! Your relaxing, calm, patient, kind, happy energy and aura is contagious! You truly are the kindest soul I have ever met. Thank you for bringing a lot of sunshine into my life. Happy Birthday my Artem!"

Hopefully, Nikki is able to make things last with Artem. They appear to be in a healthy, loving relationship and it's great to see her with a smile on her face.