Nikki Bella is one of the most iconic female wrestlers of all-time and recently retired from the industry after a neck injury put her long-term health in danger. Injuries are commonplace in the world of wrestling so it didn't come as too much of a surprise when she announced that she would be stepping away from the company. During a recent appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Bella explained how she had actually been diagnosed with a brain cyst but didn't go too in-depth about the experience.

Today, TMZ caught up with the star and asked her about her health and what it was like being diagnosed with something so serious. As Nikki explained, she is feeling blessed about her health and that her cyst isn't life-threatening at the moment.

"They found a cyst on my brain, which thank god, it's benign," Bella said. "I'm so grateful for my health."

Bella also said that she will have to keep an eye on the cyst for the rest of her life as its severity can change at any moment in an unpredictable fashion. She's also not closing the door on a return to the WWE although she'll only be able to make that happen if her health improves.