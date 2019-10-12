Nikki Bella ran away from her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev on their first date and it seems as though the wild move was something that made them stronger since the 35-year-old wrestler has recently gushed about how good her sex life is with her man. “When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya: Once you have a dancer, you don’t go back. That’s it,” she revealed during a live taping of her “The Bellas” podcast. “If he leaves me, I’m going to the ballet every night because that’s that!”

She added: “He just moves those hips. and he’ll even do it naked."

Nikki got even more personal and explained how she got quite frustrated when she and Artem went two whole weeks without having sex. “It kind of made me like angry, like you know how you get hangry? I don’t know if they have a name for it for sex … but I get hangry," she explained.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Nikki bounced into her new relationship with Artem not too long after her split from John Cena. The couple had been engaged but simply didn't make it to the alter. "I don't want to compare it to death or divorce, but you're pretty much saying goodbye to something forever," she said.