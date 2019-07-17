The question on whether Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are a couple may have been obvious to many but the duo has finally decided to confirm that they're dating in a very interesting way. Being as Artem is a professional dancer, he's grabbed Nikki for a video that sees them passionatley dancing to Rita Ora's "Let Me Love You."

The choreography sees them embracing each other like no other and at the end, they share a kiss, signifying their realtionship and how it's no longer a secret.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"I think the very special part of this dance is definitely the very ending of it, which we're obviously not going to reveal... It's very dear to both of our hearts and it's, God, it's just so emotional," Artem said of the kiss. "It's crazy... It makes you feel a certain way and I think when you see it, it makes more sense... It's one of those dances that you feel very vulnerable about and I think what really is special about it at least to me."

Nikki added: "This song really hit me hard because I just felt like, OK, I'm fall for this guy really fast, but... I just kept trying to push Artem away because I wasn't ready for anything, like, what was coming at me with Artem, this amazing guy. He just makes me laugh and it's just easy to be around him and he makes me feel stress free."

Watch the reveal below.