Nike has plans to release a limited edition sneaker collection this weekend in celebration of China's space program, ahead of the 20th Anniversary of Shenzhou 1, the first unmanned launch into space.

The "Space Capsule" collection will include an eye-catching Nike Air Max 720, equipped with a fiery graphic on the toe box of the predominately black mesh construction.

Nike Space Capsule Collection/Nike

In addition to the Air Max 720, which will be available in unisex sizes, the Nike Space Capsule Collection will consist of men's and women's colorways of the P-6000 and the Air Max Tailwind IV.

Each of the limited edition sneakers first released exclusively in Beijing, but they'll be available in Greater China again on September 1. The Air Max 720, shown below, will be priced at $180.

Nike Air Max 720 Space Capsule/Nike

