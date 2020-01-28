Kobe Bryant's fifth signature sneaker is making a return to retailers in 2020 and there a number of classic styles, as well as brand new colorways, in the works. Of course, this was planned well before the tragic news of Kobe's passing but we have to believe Nike will honor the Black Mamba by continuing to release his beloved sneakers to the public.

Among the Kobe V Protros on deck for 2020 is a special edition joint that combines both "Home" and "Away" versions of the "Big Stage" colorway, along with elements from Kobe's "Parade" PE.

The yet-to-be-named Kobe V Protro comes equipped with a unique split design - the right shoe featuring a white lateral side and a black graphic on the medial side, while the left shoe flips the script. The laser-etched detailing, pulled from The Black Mamba's "Parade" PE, is accompanied by gold accents throughout, similar to the "Big Stage" colorway.

Nike has not yet announced official release details but this colorway lines up with the Kobe V that is scheduled to launch on February 7th. Stay tuned for updates and click here to preview the upcoming Undefeated x Nike Kobe V pack.