Yesterday, Nike unveiled the shoes that would be a part of their Olympic collection and in the process, they unveiled a whole new basketball silhouette. This shoe is being dubbed the Nike Air Zoom BB NXT%. Just like other shoes in the NXT% line, this model attempts to improve the performance of athletes by taking them to brand new heights. What makes this shoe so impressive is the fact that it is made with both React and Air Zoom technology in the midsole.

The overall aesthetic of the shoe is black with green accents and so far, it looks pretty clean. According to Sole Collector Ross Klein, Senior Creative Director for Nike Basketball footwear spoke about the shoe. "The game and the athletes have evolved in this new era of basketball," he said. "We now have athletes that are 'positionless' and generate the values of all positions on court. Within the NBA alone these positionless athletes face a grueling journey, starting with the offseason training, then preseason, and into the 82-game season, playoffs, Finals. Fatigue is the enemy and endurance is the goal."

For those interested in copping the new shoe, it will be available as of July 1st at Nike retailers.

Image via Nike

