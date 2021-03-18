Every single year, Nike unveils a brand new Air Max silhouette as a way to celebrate Nike Air Max Day, which typically goes down on March 26th. Air Max Day is just over a week away and as of just a couple of days ago, Nike had not given sneakerheads any insight as to what the next Air Max shoe will be. Well, recently, that all changed as Nike released the official images for the Air Max Pre-Day, which can be found below.

As you can see, this shoe is mostly covered in light green, all while the Nike swoosh and Air Max unit are black. From there, we have a white midsole for good measure and contract. As Nike describes, this shoe is meant to be a mixture of old and new aesthetics, and we can even see some references to the Waffle. There is a blend of materials and based on everything going on here, it seems like this Air Max is going to be popular.

If you're looking to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of March 26 through the SNKRS App. This pair is set to cost $130 USD which is certainly a modest cost for an Air Max.

Image via Nike

